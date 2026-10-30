$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 2982 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
09:42 AM • 3214 views
Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residentsVideo
09:29 AM • 4236 views
The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia
09:22 AM • 4024 views
In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear
09:13 AM • 4862 views
Fire Point is scaling up production of Flamingo missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones, Stielerman says
08:59 AM • 4982 views
Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"
08:22 AM • 9144 views
Emergency power outages are possible across Ukraine; following Russian attack on Dnipro, power partially restored
October 30, 02:26 AM • 33007 views
Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk
October 29, 10:25 PM • 31036 views
The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction
October 29, 09:16 PM • 27456 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Sudakov scored a brilliant goal to send "Benfica" into the Portuguese Cup semi-finalsVideoOctober 30, 12:21 AM • 10808 views
"The convoy will soon set out for the city": Melania Trump spoke about a humanitarian mission to the occupied city of OleshkyOctober 30, 12:50 AM • 15573 views
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNSOctober 30, 01:24 AM • 15420 views
The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity04:31 AM • 25709 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the home07:51 AM • 8942 views
Publications
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 2928 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the home07:51 AM • 9022 views
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhotoOctober 29, 05:55 PM • 27263 views
World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the diseaseOctober 29, 05:38 PM • 26790 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect UkrainiansOctober 29, 02:30 PM • 30637 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship08:10 AM • 4060 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 23255 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 20974 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 22431 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 25684 views
Actual
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Technology
Brent Crude

Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2988 views

Divorce does not automatically determine the fate of children, property, or loans. A lawyer explained when court proceedings are necessary and why disputes should be separated.

Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court

At first glance, divorce appears to be a simple legal procedure. In practice, however, the termination of family relations is often accompanied by a whole range of disputes that go far beyond the divorce itself: determining the children's place of residence, the procedure for parents' participation in their upbringing, child support, division of marital property, use of housing, fulfillment of credit obligations, and other issues that have accumulated during the time the couple lived together. Family law attorney Alina Parkhuta of the Legal Company "Logic" told UNN about the legal nuances in a comment.

When a client seeks advice on divorce, it is important to clarify not only their desire to end the marriage, but also the actual state of the family and property relations between the parties.

"The most common mistake is to perceive divorce as a single process within which the fate of the children, property, and financial obligations will automatically be resolved. In reality, the termination of a marriage is merely one of the possible elements of a family dispute," the attorney explains.

Alina Parkhuta, family law attorney  of the Legal Company "LOGIC"

What determines the procedure for divorce

"The procedure for divorce depends on the specific circumstances. If the spouses have no minor children together and both agree to end the marriage, the law allows the marriage to be dissolved out of court. If the spouses have minor children together or one of the spouses does not consent, the matter is decided by a court," Parkhuta says.

Sometimes one of the spouses believes that their refusal can block the divorce process. As the attorney explains, this is not the case: marital relations are based on free will, and a person cannot be forced to remain married simply because the other spouse does not want a divorce.

It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do it03.09.26, 12:29 • 26141 view

Lack of consent to divorce is not grounds for preserving the marriage

When considering a claim, Alina Parkhuta explains, the court establishes the parties' actual relationship, the reasons for the termination of family life, and other circumstances relevant to the case.

"The key question is whether continuing to live together and preserving the marriage would conflict with the substantial interests of one of the spouses or their children. The defendant's refusal to consent to the divorce is not, in itself, grounds for preserving the marriage," the attorney emphasizes.

There are cases when one of the spouses does not appear in court, does not receive court correspondence, lives abroad, or otherwise delays the consideration of the case. However, according to the attorney, the defendant's failure to appear does not, by itself, prevent the divorce: if the defendant was duly notified of the date, time, and place of the hearing, the court may, where the grounds provided by law exist, consider the case in their absence.

Having children changes the situation

"Having children significantly expands the range of issues that need to be assessed before or simultaneously with the divorce, since the divorce itself does not automatically determine whom the child will live with. If there is no dispute between the parents, they can independently agree on whom the child will live with, how the child will communicate with the other parent, and in what form each parent will participate in the child's support and upbringing," Alina Parkhuta notes.

If no agreement can be reached, the dispute over the child's place of residence is considered separately. The law, the attorney emphasizes, does not presume an unconditional preference for either the mother or the father: what matters is each parent's attitude toward their responsibilities, their actual involvement in the child's life, the child's age and health, the child's attachment to each parent, living conditions, and other circumstances that make it possible to determine the option that best serves the child's interests.

The termination of a marriage does not deprive the parent who will live separately from the child of parental rights and does not release that parent from the corresponding duties. Divorce is not grounds for one parent to unjustifiably restrict the child's communication with the other parent. If there is a conflict between the parties, the specific arrangements for communication and participation in the child's upbringing often require separate legal regulation.

Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce23.09.26, 12:00 • 28879 views

How is marital property divided

"The widespread belief that after a marriage is dissolved, all property is automatically divided between the husband and wife is mistaken. Dissolution of the marriage does not terminate the regime of joint marital ownership with respect to property acquired during the marriage. If the parties have not divided the property by agreement, the right of joint ownership continues to exist even after the marriage is dissolved," explains a lawyer at Logic.

Importantly, the same applies to joint debts: dissolution of the marriage does not terminate obligations under loan agreements or change the terms agreed with a bank or other creditor.

"A dispute may arise between the spouses themselves over whose interests the loan was taken out for, how the funds were spent, and whether a particular obligation can be considered connected with the needs of the family, but this dispute does not concern the bank and does not release the formal debtor from performing the agreement," emphasizes Parkhuta.

As the lawyer explains, it is not always advisable to combine in one case a claim for dissolution of the marriage, division of property, determination of the child's place of residence, and other claims. If there is a complex property dispute between the parties requiring a real estate valuation, examination of banking transactions, determination of the sources used to acquire the property, or the consideration of a large amount of evidence, combining the claims may substantially prolong the proceedings.

"In such situations, it is often justified to separate the disputes: resolve the issue of terminating the marriage separately, and resolve the dispute over property, alimony, or children in separate proceedings. There is no universal rule here: the procedural strategy depends on the amount of property, the nature of the conflict, and the available evidentiary basis in the particular case," the lawyer says.

According to her, before applying to court, it is worth doing more than filing a standard claim for dissolution of the marriage; a full analysis of the family and property situation should be conducted. It is at this stage that it is determined which claims should be filed together and which separately, what evidence should be collected in advance, and what risks may arise after the marriage ends.

"This approach makes it possible to resolve key issues in advance and minimize the risk of additional disputes arising in the future," the lawyer emphasized.

 

Yulia Melnyk

SocietyPublications
Laws
Real estate
Marriage