DIU warns of fake Telegram bots imitating Ukrainian intelligence bot

At least eight fake chatbots imitating the Main Bot of the Ukrainian intelligence service have appeared in the Telegram messenger. This was stated by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy is trying to mislead Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories by creating bots that reproduce the official DIU chatbot "Main Intelligence Bot" in their description, name and visuals. It is dangerous to transmit any information through such bots - the GUR warned.

The intelligence service also emphasized that the link to the current bot can always be found on the Main Intelligence Bot page on the DIU website and on the DIU's official social media pages. Such pages are marked with a blue or green tick.

In addition, can safely and anonymously contact the PIU in the following ways:

E-mail: [email protected]

Via Signal and WhatsApp: +38 096 945 53 41



Addendum

In addition, the intelligence has published a list of fake bots created by the enemy. Ukrainians are asked to avoid contact with these chatbots and, if possible, to file a complaint against them. These are:

1. https://t.me/gur_officialBot

2. https://t.me/gurofficiaI_bot

3. https://t.me/gur_oficiall_bot

4. https://t.me/gur_offisial_bot

5. https://t.me/gur_official_ua_bot

6. https://t.me/gur_ukr_bot

7. https://t.me/gurmobot

8. https://t.me/gurmo_officialbot

Recall

The Coordination Center warns about fake copies of government projects for relatives of prisoners. This is how Russians collect Ukrainians' data for recruitment, blackmail, and manipulation.