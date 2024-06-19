DIU identifies among Russian invaders those involved in the shooting of four Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has identified the killers of four Ukrainian prisoners of war - the Russian invaders, who were part of an assault group from the 58th Army of the Southern District of the Russian Federation, were involved in the war crime, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the second half of May 2024, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, servicemen of the aggressor state of Russia committed another war crime - they shot Ukrainian prisoners of war," the GUR said on social media.

According to the GUR, "the episode of the execution was recorded on video: four Ukrainian soldiers with their hands raised and unarmed surrendered, the Russians forced them to lie down and shot them at close range.

"Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified those involved in the war crime - they were Russian invaders who were part of the assault group of the 70th motorized rifle regiment (military unit 71718) of the 42nd motorized rifle division of the 58th army of the southern district of the Russian armed forces. The permanent deployment point of the said military unit is located in the city of Shali (Chechnya, Russia)," the intelligence service said.

"At the time of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyn, the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian army was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Abayev, born on 10.12.1990, call sign 'buffalo'. Servicemen of the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian occupation army are also involved in the war crime: Captain Dmytro Nagorny (Russian: Nagorny Dmitry Olegovich), born on 21.11.1995, commander of the 2nd battalion; Senior Lieutenant Abutalimov Temirlan Umarovich (Russian: Abutalimov Temirlan Umarovich), 02. 05.1997 - the commander of the 1st assault company; Lieutenant Bekov Zaur Sergeyevich (Russian: Bekov Zaur Sergeyevich), 16.07.1997. - Commander of the 3rd assault company; Senior Lieutenant Imagazaliev Yusup Paisulaevich (Russian: Imagazaliev Yusup Paisulaevich), born on 18.07.1999 - commander of the 6th assault company," the DIU reported.

These Russian war criminals, as noted, "may also be involved in the murder of several more Ukrainian prisoners of war later in May 2024." "This is evidenced, in particular, by the radio intercepts of the occupiers' conversation with the 70th Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, during which one of the Russian assault company commanders orders his subordinates to shoot Ukrainian soldiers," the DIU said.

"Every war crime committed against Ukraine will be punished with justice!" the DIU emphasized.

