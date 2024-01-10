DGF plans to transfer collection vehicles to the military in the near future - Venislavsky

The Deposit Guarantee Fund is planning to hand over collection vehicles to the military in the near future. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, and chairman of the Subcommittee on State Security and Defense.

I spoke with the head of the Foundation, there are no problems there, they plan to transfer the collection vehicles, the consignment, and these as well in the near future. Therefore, no decision of the committee is required for this - the Foundation explained to me that everything the military needs is not a problem and, of course, they will transfer it - Venislavsky said, commenting on the question of whether the committee members are planning a legislative initiative to facilitate the transfer of armored collection vehicles at the disposal of the DGF to the military.

Recall

Co-founder of Concord Bank Olena Sosiedka appealed to the Deposit Guarantee Fund to not hold an auction for the sale of the bank's armored collection car, but to donate it to the military.

Soldiers of the 204th Kyiv Territorial Defense Battalion, which is currently on the front line, called on the Deposit Guarantee Fund to heed the proposal of Concorde Bank shareholders and transfer the armored vehicle for sale to the army.

Venislavskyi said in a commentary to UNN that the parliamentary committee would consider the situation with the armored collection vehicle belonging to the liquidated bank Concord. According to him, the deputies will consider the possibility of transferring such property directly to the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of selling it at auction by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.