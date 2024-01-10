ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

DGF plans to transfer collection vehicles to the military in the near future - Venislavsky

DGF plans to transfer collection vehicles to the military in the near future - Venislavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 173345 views

The DGF is planning to hand over armored collection vehicles to the Ukrainian military in the near future, as confirmed by MP Fedir Venislavsky.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund is planning to hand over collection vehicles to the military in the near future. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, and chairman of the Subcommittee on State Security and Defense.

I spoke with the head of the Foundation, there are no problems there, they plan to transfer the collection vehicles, the consignment, and these as well in the near future. Therefore, no decision of the committee is required for this - the Foundation explained to me that everything the military needs is not a problem and, of course, they will transfer it

- Venislavsky said, commenting on the question of whether the committee members are planning a legislative initiative to facilitate the transfer of armored collection vehicles at the disposal of the DGF to the military.

Recall 

Co-founder of Concord Bank Olena Sosiedka appealed to the Deposit Guarantee Fund to not hold an auction for the sale of the bank's armored collection car, but to donate it to the military. 

Soldiers of the 204th Kyiv Territorial Defense Battalion, which is currently on the front line, called on the Deposit Guarantee Fund to heed the proposal of Concorde Bank shareholders and transfer the armored vehicle for sale to the army. 

Venislavskyi said in a commentary to UNN that the parliamentary committee would consider the situation with the armored collection vehicle belonging to the liquidated bank Concord. According to him, the deputies will consider the possibility of transferring such property directly to the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of selling it at auction by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

