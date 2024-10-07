Development of Kyiv region: Kravchenko discusses new opportunities with Canadian Ambassador

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, met with the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, Natalie Tsmoc. The parties discussed the current security situation in the Kyiv region, the consequences of Russian aggression, and the results of the region's reconstruction. Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Also, according to Kravchenko, the parties discussed the energy situation and the needs of Kyiv region for cogeneration units.

We also have a great initiative to establish a twinning between Kyiv and Ontario and sign a Memorandum of Partnership. We are currently actively engaged in a dialogue with the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada on the implementation of this initiative. Working together will open up new opportunities for cooperation and development - Kravchenko said.

The head of the CRMA also proposed to create an online platform where business representatives, companies and industries from specific regions can inform about their products and services.

“We also discussed attracting Canadian investment in the region's economy. Kyiv region is ready to provide the best opportunities for investors. A working economy is one of the components of Ukraine's victory. First of all, we are talking about the defense industry. Joint projects can strengthen our security and promote economic development,” Kravchenko emphasized

The meeting also discussed the arrangement of shelters and the need for modern equipment for healthcare facilities in Kyiv Oblast to provide quality medical services.

The head of the Kyiv RMA invited the Ambassador to consider the possibility of establishing a partnership between medical and educational institutions of Kyiv region and Canada.

