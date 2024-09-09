Desna pollution reaches Chernihiv, but fish pestilence is less than upstream - RMA

A spot of pollution in the Desna River has already reached Chernihiv, with an unpleasant odor and fish pestilence. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus on Suspilne TV, UNN reports .

Chaus says that water collection is currently being analyzed around the clock.

Today we can say that the pollution has already reached the city of Chernihiv. There is an unpleasant odor along the Desna River, a fish pestilence. It is still much smaller than upstream and in Seim - Chaus said.

According to him, dead fish are now being caught and utilized.

"We are now creating additional aeration with oxygen in the river. The oxygen level has increased significantly, so we have decided to increase the number of aeration facilities," Chaus added.

Recall

The State Ecological Inspectorate continues to monitor the state of the Seim and Desna rivers, the water condition within Kyiv region is satisfactory, no pollution has been detected, measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of pollution in Chernihiv region, and positive dynamics of restoring the ecological state of the Seim River is observed in Sumy region.

