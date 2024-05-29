Deputy head of the US Treasury Department arrives in Ukraine to talk about strengthening sanctions and using frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Today, on May 29, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Volya Adeyemo arrived in Kiev on a working visit. With Ukrainian officials, he will discuss steps to strengthen sanctions against Russia and profit from frozen Russian assets. this was reported by the US embassy in Ukraine, reports UNN.

We are pleased to welcome U.S. undersecretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyem in Kiev, where he will meet with senior officials to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine, our next steps to tighten sanctions, and efforts to profit from frozen Russian assets - says the message on Facebook.

On May 23, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on G7 ministers at a meeting in Italy to work on "more ambitious options". using Frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

