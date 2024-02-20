Deputy Commander-in-Chief: The use of all types of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is higher and more effective than that of the enemy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are using unmanned systems at the front much more effectively than the enemy. This was stated during a briefing by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, UNN reports .

Answering the question of how far Ukraine lags behind the enemy in the issue of drones, Sukharevsky said:

In such matters, I always start from two main points: we have to talk about effective use, and then about the availability of forces and means in these moments. As for the effectiveness. Thanks to our guys at the front, their professionalism and inspiration, the effectiveness of the use of all types of unmanned systems is several points higher and more efficient.

Sukharevsky spoke about the quantitative and qualitative component of drones, noting that there is "maximum cooperation and understanding" between all ministries involved in unmanned systems.

I want to emphasize the maximum assistance and understanding. The Cabinet of Ministers is trying to find funds, allocate, provide, and distribute them. The work being done is enormous. We are currently contracting more than a million different types of ammunition worth more than UAH 6 billion. As for the production, purchase of drones, allied supplies, all these processes have been launched and are underway. Therefore, if we talk about how far we are behind or ahead of the enemy in this regard, I would put it at about 50-50. - added Sukharevsky.

In addition, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the enemy "is moving and has a powerful production base, but Ukraine is catching up somewhere, and getting ahead somewhere.

However, we are achieving this parity and will do everything to improve it and get ahead of it." On efficiency. Our use and effectiveness is ten times more effective than the enemy's. - summarized Sukharevsky.

