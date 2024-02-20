Deputy Commander-in-Chief: The use of all types of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is higher and more effective than that of the enemy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89912 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155885 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251799 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174499 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148372 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37652 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71950 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39884 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226657 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238345 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225082 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89912 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71950 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114100 views
Deputy Commander-in-Chief: The use of all types of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is higher and more effective than that of the enemy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29808 views

According to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vadym Sukharevsky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use unmanned aerial vehicles more effectively than Russian troops, with an efficiency several points higher.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are using unmanned systems at the front much more effectively than the enemy. This was stated during a briefing by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, UNN reports .

Details

Answering the question of how far Ukraine lags behind the enemy in the issue of drones, Sukharevsky said:

In such matters, I always start from two main points: we have to talk about effective use, and then about the availability of forces and means in these moments. As for the effectiveness. Thanks to our guys at the front, their professionalism and inspiration, the effectiveness of the use of all types of unmanned systems is several points higher and more efficient.

Sukharevsky spoke about the quantitative and qualitative component of drones, noting that there is "maximum cooperation and understanding" between all ministries involved in unmanned systems.

I want to emphasize the maximum assistance and understanding. The Cabinet of Ministers is trying to find funds, allocate, provide, and distribute them. The work being done is enormous. We are currently contracting more than a million different types of ammunition worth more than UAH 6 billion. As for the production, purchase of drones, allied supplies, all these processes have been launched and are underway. Therefore, if we talk about how far we are behind or ahead of the enemy in this regard, I would put it at about 50-50. 

 - added Sukharevsky.

In addition, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the enemy "is moving and has a powerful production base, but Ukraine is catching up somewhere, and getting ahead somewhere.

However, we are achieving this parity and will do everything to improve it and get ahead of it." On efficiency. Our use and effectiveness is ten times more effective than the enemy's. 

 - summarized Sukharevsky.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense told international partners about Ukraine's needs for the development of the Drone Coalition and named its main goals. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

