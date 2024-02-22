Denmark plans to hand over the first F-16s to Ukraine this summer

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30964 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114587 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72551 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237432 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192501 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231611 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251691 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157701 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372172 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48540 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 114619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 279968 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237453 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20869 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28910 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28770 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71663 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78760 views
Denmark plans to hand over the first F-16s to Ukraine this summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22792 views

Ukraine is expected to receive its first Danish F-16 fighter jets this summer if preparations go according to plan.

Denmark plans to hand over the first F-16s to Ukraine this summer

Ukraine can expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighter jets this summer. This UNN reports with reference to the country's Defense Ministry.

Details

The Defense Ministry notes that this is stated in the report of the international coalition of air forces, which, led by Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States, is coordinating the training of F-16s and preparations for the transfer of the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

It is difficult to set a fixed schedule for the transfer of F-16 fighters because there are several conditions that must be met before Ukraine can use the transferred aircraft. But I have informed the conciliation circle that we are now working toward its higher unity this summer, when we expect to transfer the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine if preparations go as planned

- Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated.

 It is reported that the final handover of the first Danish F-16 combat aircraft depends, among other things, on the full training of Ukrainian pilots and the necessary Ukrainian support personnel, as well as the availability of the necessary logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine.

"The International Air Force Coalition in Support of Ukraine is working hard to ensure this happens," the report said.

Supplement

Earlier media reported that Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets in the summer, probably we are talking about June.

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal reported that Ukraine is actively preparing infrastructure for F-16 maintenance.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
