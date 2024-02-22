Denmark plans to hand over the first F-16s to Ukraine this summer

Ukraine can expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighter jets this summer. This UNN reports with reference to the country's Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry notes that this is stated in the report of the international coalition of air forces, which, led by Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States, is coordinating the training of F-16s and preparations for the transfer of the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

It is difficult to set a fixed schedule for the transfer of F-16 fighters because there are several conditions that must be met before Ukraine can use the transferred aircraft. But I have informed the conciliation circle that we are now working toward its higher unity this summer, when we expect to transfer the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine if preparations go as planned - Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated.

It is reported that the final handover of the first Danish F-16 combat aircraft depends, among other things, on the full training of Ukrainian pilots and the necessary Ukrainian support personnel, as well as the availability of the necessary logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine.

"The International Air Force Coalition in Support of Ukraine is working hard to ensure this happens," the report said.

Earlier media reported that Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets in the summer, probably we are talking about June.

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal reported that Ukraine is actively preparing infrastructure for F-16 maintenance.