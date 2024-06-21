Demchenko told about the attempt of an Odessa resident to cross the border in the costume of a "grandmother": the man was detained not for the first time

The speaker of the State Border Service Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, said, in the context of the case when a resident of Odessa wanted to illegally cross the border in the form of a grandmother, that the man had already been detained earlier for attempting to illegally cross the border at the beginning of the month, reports UNN.

Details

"This is not the first time this person has been detained while trying to illegally cross the border. In this case, he was stopped on the outskirts of the border. Earlier this month, he was also detained in Transcarpathia, when he planned a route for himself, when he wanted to get to the border, he did not change into women's clothing, but when he was heading to the border, he was brought to administrative responsibility, and this time also," Demchenko said.

According to him, this is not the first case, but Border Guards expose these methods.

"Attempts to illegally cross the border continue. They are trying to get to the border area, using and applying various methods, schemes, including when men change into women's clothing," he added.

recall

Border guards exposed on the train "Kiev - Uzhgorod" a man who changed into women's clothing to illegally cross the Ukrainian border.