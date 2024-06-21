Demchenko told about the attempt of an Odessa resident to cross the border in the costume of a "grandmother": the man was detained not for the first time

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89343 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99746 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117625 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188135 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232604 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142829 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368785 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181684 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89343 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84059 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99746 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98124 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117625 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3640 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11368 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13032 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17089 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Demchenko told about the attempt of an Odessa resident to cross the border in the costume of a "grandmother": the man was detained not for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12360 views

A man was detained twice for attempting to illegally cross the Ukrainian border, and once he was dressed as a "grandmother" in women's clothing.

Demchenko told about the attempt of an Odessa resident to cross the border in the costume of a "grandmother": the man was detained not for the first time

The speaker of the State Border Service Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, said, in the context of the case when a resident of Odessa wanted to illegally cross the border in the form of a grandmother, that the man had already been detained earlier for attempting to illegally cross the border at the beginning of the month, reports UNN.

Details

"This is not the first time this person has been detained while trying to illegally cross the border. In this case, he was stopped on the outskirts of the border. Earlier this month, he was also detained in Transcarpathia, when he planned a route for himself, when he wanted to get to the border, he did not change into women's clothing, but when he was heading to the border, he was brought to administrative responsibility, and this time also," Demchenko said.

According to him, this is not the first case, but Border Guards expose these methods.

"Attempts to illegally cross the border continue. They are trying to get to the border area, using and applying various methods, schemes, including when men change into women's clothing," he added.

recall

Border guards exposed on the train "Kiev - Uzhgorod" a man who changed into women's clothing to illegally cross the Ukrainian border.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31