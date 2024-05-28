Demchenko: Russia has no ground units in Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147663 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205104 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108651 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44042 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104336 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39184 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236560 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231224 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218465 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9572 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104336 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108651 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156845 views
Demchenko: Russia has no ground units in Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18135 views

Russia has no ground units in Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine, despite joint air and air defense exercises with Belarus.

Recently, no actions towards Ukraine from this territory have been recorded on the border with Belarus. Russia has no ground units in Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine. Despite the exercises of the air force and air defense of Belarus and Russia, there is no threat from this direction.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Recently, no actions against Ukraine from this territory have been recorded on the border with Belarus. And fortunately, Russia does not have any ground units there that could currently pose a threat to our country. As part of the rotation, Russia gradually withdrew them, and did not bring new ones to the territory of Belarus. They were at Belarusian training grounds, undergoing training and preparation. A certain number of Russian servicemen remain there, but they are mostly service personnel, including aviation components and logistics units

- Demchenko said. 

He added that intelligence units are monitoring the exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus to understand the extent to which they could pose a threat to Ukraine, but no threat has been noted so far.

Recall

Joint exercises of the air force and air defense of Belarus and Russia began on May 27 and will last until May 31. The exercises are allegedly aimed at protecting state and military facilities from air strikes. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar

