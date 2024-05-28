Demchenko: Russia has no ground units in Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine

Recently, no actions towards Ukraine from this territory have been recorded on the border with Belarus. Russia has no ground units in Belarus that could currently pose a threat to Ukraine. Despite the exercises of the air force and air defense of Belarus and Russia, there is no threat from this direction.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Recently, no actions against Ukraine from this territory have been recorded on the border with Belarus. And fortunately, Russia does not have any ground units there that could currently pose a threat to our country. As part of the rotation, Russia gradually withdrew them, and did not bring new ones to the territory of Belarus. They were at Belarusian training grounds, undergoing training and preparation. A certain number of Russian servicemen remain there, but they are mostly service personnel, including aviation components and logistics units - Demchenko said.

He added that intelligence units are monitoring the exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus to understand the extent to which they could pose a threat to Ukraine, but no threat has been noted so far.

Recall

Joint exercises of the air force and air defense of Belarus and Russia began on May 27 and will last until May 31. The exercises are allegedly aimed at protecting state and military facilities from air strikes.