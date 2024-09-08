Demchenko on the situation on the border with Belarus: no movement of equipment or personnel in the immediate vicinity

No movement of equipment or personnel from Belarusian army units has been recorded in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border. However, there is an understanding that there may be some accumulation tens of kilometers away in certain areas.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

In the immediate vicinity of our border, we do not record the movement of equipment or personnel from the units of the Belarusian army. All components of the Defense Forces of our country fully control the state border line along the entire length from Volyn to Chernihiv region. There are no unusual situations or escalations in the vicinity of our border - Demchenko said.

He noted that Ukrainian intelligence units are monitoring what is happening deep inside Belarus.

Of course, the intelligence units of our state, the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Guard Service are monitoring what is happening deep inside the territory of this country, because as long as Belarus remains under the influence of Russia, this direction will remain a threat to us, and we must be prepared for any situation. We need to have strong defense capabilities directly on the border and in the border area. That is why we continue to build up the engineering fortifications of our state border - Demchenko said.

Demchenko clarified that there may be some accumulation tens of kilometers away in certain areas, but in general, during the war, Belarus had kept some of its units at a certain distance from the border.

We do not observe visually or with the help of other means any units of the Belarusian army in the immediate vicinity of our border, but we understand that there may be some accumulation in certain areas tens of kilometers away. But we need to understand that, in general, during the war, Belarus had kept some of its units at a certain distance from the border before, constantly rotating them. The rhetoric of Belarus is that they see a risk from Ukraine, that Ukraine poses a threat to Belarus, so they are forced to strengthen the direction of the border with our country. This is Lukashenko's constant rhetoric, although it is not true - Demchenko said.

Addendum

On September 4, MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky reported that the probability of using the territory of Belarus to launch strikes against Ukraine is minimal today.

He also noted that the forces and means currently concentrated in Belarus do not allow us to say that there is a real, potential threat of an offensive on the territory of Ukraine.

On August 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that Belarus was bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine under the pretext of exercises.

In addition , mercenaries of the former PMC “Wagner” are recorded. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from Moscow and to withdraw their troops.