Demchenko: Increasing the number of border guards is a must today

Increasing the number of border guards is an urgent need of the day. Ukraine has already created brigade-type border guard detachments, and additional units that will be part of the State Border Guard Service will soon be announced. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reported.

According to him, they are needed to ensure that the Border Guard Service can fulfill the tasks of state defense on its own.

In the de-occupied border areas, within Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, border guards will perform not only law enforcement but also defense functions. This will be a new model of state border protection, taking into account the realities we have now - Demchenko added.

The spokesman also noted that appropriate measures will be taken on the border with belarus.

"All this has already been gradually developed and implemented, and it will only continue to grow," he concluded.

Recall

Currently, russia has no military units on the territory of belarus, but the situation on the border with belarus remains threatening, as the country continues to support russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

