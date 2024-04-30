ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89759 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109197 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151964 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155873 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251781 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174494 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165704 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226648 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Demchenko: Increasing the number of border guards is a must today

Demchenko: Increasing the number of border guards is a must today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21014 views

Ukraine is increasing the number of border guards and creating additional units to strengthen border security, especially in the de-occupied territories and along the border with russia and belarus.

Increasing the number of border guards is an urgent need of the day. Ukraine has already created brigade-type border guard detachments, and additional units that will be part of the State Border Guard Service will soon be announced. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reported.

Increasing the number of border guards is a must today. We have already formed brigade-type border guard detachments, and in the near future you will hear about the next such units that are in the State Border Guard Service and are still being formed

- said the spokesman.

According to him, they are needed to ensure that the Border Guard Service can fulfill the tasks of state defense on its own.

In the de-occupied border areas, within Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, border guards will perform not only law enforcement but also defense functions. This will be a new model of state border protection, taking into account the realities we have now

- Demchenko added.

The spokesman also noted that appropriate measures will be taken on the border with belarus.

"All this has already been gradually developed and implemented, and it will only continue to grow," he concluded.

Currently, russia has no military units on the territory of belarus, but the situation on the border with belarus remains threatening, as the country continues to support russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

