In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian Guard militants conducted "anti-terrorist training" for Ukrainian children, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Resistance, according to the legend, the children were captured by "Ukrainian Nazis." In this way, the occupiers modeled the minds of young children into a system where Ukrainians are enemies and Russians are liberators.

The invaders in the occupied territories will organize students' practice in the workshops of the Russian Armed Forces - Resistance

The "training" took place in one of the seized schools in Kherson region without warning to parents. Thus, there was no opportunity to refuse to participate.

This is still part of the Kremlin's policy of destroying the self-identity of the Ukrainian nation and is a sign of genocide," the statement said.

The National Resistance Center called for reporting all those involved in this crime.

Russians want to introduce into the curriculum in the occupied territories the study of poems about “svoe” - Resistance