Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202980 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156041 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154161 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189052 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105140 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56152 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66816 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38706 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96447 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215676 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203632 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25487 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150911 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150103 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145018 views
Delivering from “Ukrainian Nazis”: in Kherson region, the occupiers held a propaganda “anti-terrorist training” for children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21898 views

In the Kherson region, the occupiers conducted an “anti-terrorist training” for Ukrainian children without warning their parents. According to the scenario, the children were allegedly captured by “Ukrainian Nazis” and the Russians were “liberating” them.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian Guard militants conducted "anti-terrorist training" for Ukrainian children, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Resistance, according to the legend, the children were captured by "Ukrainian Nazis." In this way, the occupiers modeled the minds of young children into a system where Ukrainians are enemies and Russians are liberators.

The invaders in the occupied territories will organize students' practice in the workshops of the Russian Armed Forces - Resistance30.08.24, 14:37 • 12919 views

The "training" took place in one of the seized schools in Kherson region without warning to parents. Thus, there was no opportunity to refuse to participate.

This is still part of the Kremlin's policy of destroying the self-identity of the Ukrainian nation and is a sign of genocide," the statement said.

The National Resistance Center called for reporting all those involved in this crime.

Russians want to introduce into the curriculum in the occupied territories the study of poems about “svoe” - Resistance29.08.24, 16:43 • 15449 views

Antonina Tumanova

War

