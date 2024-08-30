The invaders in the occupied territories will organize students' practice in the workshops of the Russian Armed Forces - Resistance

The enemy plans to involve young people from the temporarily occupied territories in the repair of damaged equipment of the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

We are talking about students of the seized colleges. The Russians plan to organize an internship for them in production workshops where damaged equipment of the occupiers is being repaired.

In this way, the Russians are deliberately planning to endanger the young men and hide behind their backs. This latest violation of international law will not go unpunished, - noted in the CNS.

