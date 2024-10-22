Defeat in Kyiv, sensation in Zhytomyr, scuffle in Lviv - the result of the 10th round of the UPL

Dynamo Kyiv continues to lead the standings after winning the Kyiv derby with fans in the trees, Shakhtar's victory with a scandal at the end of the match, the first Lviv derby, which was accompanied by a scuffle and confrontation between fans, a sensation in Zhytomyr, where the capital's Left Bank took points from Polissya - this is how the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League ended. UNN decided to tell you the results, new achievements and what the next round of the UPL will be remembered for.

Details

Minimal victory with a scandal at the end of the match

In the first match of the 10th round of the UPL, Shakhtar Donetsk visited Kolos Kovaliv, which has not been pulling stars from the sky this season. However, it was the Kovaliv team that managed to put up a fight against the formidable Shakhtar. Already in the debut of the match, Bolivar scored a header into the back of the net after a corner kick, but Riznyk saved his team. After 10 minutes, Kolos created a great combination, the Giant broke into the penalty area, where he fired at the same Bolivar, who missed the goal from a few meters, which was not even interfered with.

"Shakhtar responded with an episode of Eginaldo, and a few minutes later Kolos defender Krasniqi headed a shot from a corner, but Riznyk was on top of it. By the way, Krasniqi will have his say in this match.

The teams exchanged chances until the end of the half, but neither team managed to score. The second half also resembled a "swing" on the part of both teams. Both Kolos and Shakhtar immediately responded to each other's chances. But the denouement came in the 59th minute, when the aforementioned Krasniqi cut the ball into his own net after Zubkov's shot - 1-0 in favor of the Pitmen.

After this episode, Kolos caught a bit of a break and closed down in defense, but in the 92nd minute a scandalous episode occurred that took away a point from the "bread makers". Shakhtar defender Yukhym Konoplya cut the ball into his own net after a shot from the right flank. However, the referee disallowed the goal due to a violation of the rules - Kolos forward Diego had violated the rules against Shakhtar defender Pedro Henrique before the episode.

The final whistle recorded a 1-0 victory for Shakhtar, who have already begun preparations for the next round of the Champions League match against Arsenal of London, played by our compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko, who once went through the Shakhtar academy.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (right)

By the way, former FIFA referee Serhiy Shebek criticized the work of the judges because of the canceled goal of Kolos against Shakhtar.

"We have seen refereeing gaffes again. I cannot say that this is a scandal, but the poor work of the refereeing team can be stated," Shebek said.

Oleksandriya narrowly defeats Vorskla and continues to breathe down Dynamo's neck

In the first match of Saturday, Vorskla Poltava came to "Alexandria", which imposes the struggle of "Dynamo" for leadership positions. Already according to tradition for the team from Alexandria, the symbolic kick on the ball was performed by the wife of the deceased soldier Alexander Porplitsa Anna and son Maxim.

"At the end of 2023, our countryman, soldier Oleksandr Porplytsia, died in the war while performing a combat mission, under mortar fire in the Donetsk sector. Before the war, Oleksandr worked abroad. As soon as the war started, he returned home and joined the Armed Forces. He was awarded the President's Award "For Participation in the Anti-Terrorist Operation". At the beginning of his 23rd year, a son was born to the young family. Most of all, Oleksandr wanted his son to have a bright future in an independent and prosperous Ukraine," reported in "Oleksandriya."

"Yellow-Blacks" seized the territorial advantage from the opening minutes. Already at the beginning of the match, Kozak headed a song into his hands after Belyaev's pass. However, in the future, the defense of Poltava skillfully extinguished the attacking attacks of the hosts.

A flurry of activity occurred at the end of the first half. At first, Bezsera was close to opening the scoring, but the ball treacherously went past the post, and a few minutes later Filippov scored just like Bezsera.

In response, Chernomorets hit Ermakov with a header. At the beginning of the second half, "Alexandria" continued to push, which resulted in a goal scored 10 minutes after the start of the half. Vorskla failed to successfully get out of defense, which led to a trim at their own goal, Kravchenko picked up the ball on the flank and gently fed it to Belyaev, who closed the far post - 1:0.

By the end of the half, "Alexandria" attacked, but could not double the advantage, and "Vorskla" could not take advantage of their chances, although there were not so many of them. The final whistle recorded again a minimal draw in the Round - 1:0, which allowed us to keep up with Dynamo in the table.

capital derby, which ended in a rout, or warm-up before Roma

The second match on Saturday featured a capital derby - Kyiv's Obolon, which is in penultimate place, hosted Kyiv's Dynamo, which had lost its leadership position, albeit briefly, to Oleksandriya before the match.

Currently, fans cannot fill full seats at the stadium due to restrictions, but some fans were so eager to watch the football that even some of them climbed a tree with a bottle of beer or watched the match from the balconies of neighboring houses.

Dynamo players from the first minutes began to play the first number, subjugating the ball to themselves, which resulted in a goal scored already in the 11th minute-Vanat ran down the flank, shot into the penalty area, where after a series of ricochets and fuss in the penalty area, Shaparenko still managed to send the ball into the net - 1:0.

"Obolon" immediately responded with a shot of Taranukha, but it was easy for Bushan, but a few minutes later, the author of the first goal Shaparenko threw into the breakthrough of Vanat, who broke into the penalty area, where he was mowed down by Dubko - the referee awarded a penalty, and the victim himself successfully realized it - 2:0.

In 8 minutes, Vanata was already assisted by Brazhko - the midfielder sent Vanat down the flank, who met no resistance, burst calmly into the penalty area and shot into the bottom corner - 3:0. In 6 minutes, Vanat could have scored a hattrick, but after beating the goalkeeper, he hit the post.

Already in the opening of the second half, Dynamo managed to organize a great counterattack, which ended with a powerful shot from Karavaev, who set it up - 4:0 on the scoreboard.

However, a minute later Obolon played a great combination, which ended with an own goal by Taras Mikhavko - 4:1.

The head coach of Dynamo joked after the match that Mikhavko does not leave the field without scoring a goal. By the way, in the match of the 9th round against Kryvbas, Mikhavko also scored a goal in his own goal, but in the match in the framework of qualifying for the youth Euro 2025, he scored against England, but, unfortunately, this goal did not bring victory to our national teams. Therefore, the Dynamo defender has scored three goals in the last three matches, two of them in his own goal.

"Mikhavko's own goal again? We joke that he doesn't leave the field without a goal. We support him, it happens," Shovkovsky said after the match.

In the 73rd minute, Brazhko put the match to bed with a billiard shot into the bottom corner, bringing the score to an obscene 5-1. "Dynamo improved their mood a bit before the Europa League game against Italian side Roma, for whom Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk plays.

Artem Dovbik in Dynamo uniform

outsider sensationally takes away points

In the final match of Saturday, Polesie Zhytomyr, which imposes a fight on the leaders, was visited by the capital's Left Bank, which is located in the relegation zone. Traditionally, before the start of the match, the national anthem of Ukraine was played, which was performed by 11-year-old Nikita Gushcha, winner of all-Ukrainian and international competitions, a student of the brand school vocal studio.

The symbolic first kick on the ball was made by Oleg Tolstov, a senior sergeant of the 152nd separate Jaeger brigade, who performed combat missions in Sumy region, received a concussion on the front line in the Kharkiv region, and an active soldier who now defends the city of Pokrovsk.

FC Polesie coach Imad Ashur presented the team's T-shirt and scarf to the performer.

In the first 10 minutes, it was Left Bank who attacked more sharply, and closer to the halfway mark, Polissia became more active. First, Kyiv midfielder Kohut scored above the goal, and later the Wolves defender failed to close the far post. We can also mention Krushynsky's shot, which went over the top.

After the break, both teams stepped up and made great attacks: First, Dedukh's shot was parried by the Zhytomyr goalkeeper, and the Storks ran out on a counterattack, which was completed by Sydney, who scored past the far post. The home team responded almost immediately: Krushynsky scored with a header after a corner, but Mekhaniv made a good save. At the end of the match, Mykhailichenko made a great shot from his offside, but the Kyiv goalkeeper again saved his team.

The final whistle recorded "dry" zeros on the scoreboard, which did not allow Polissya to get closer to the championship leaders.

LNZ confidently dealt with the loser with two unconverted penalties

In the first match of Sunday, LNZ Cherkasy was visited by the loser of the Championship Ingulets, who does not yet know the taste of victories this season. Ingulets football players came out in T-shirts in memory of Vitaly Povoroznyuk, the son of the owner of FC Ingulets, who died at the age of 34.

FC Ingulets owner Povoroznyuk announces the death of his son

The first shot on the ball in the winning match against Ingulets was made by a senior soldier, Pavel Zhilin, who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2020. The full-scale invasion was met as part of the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks. He fought for territorial integrity near the village of Moshchun, the cities of Soledar, Toretsk, Bakhmut.

On July 4, 2022, he was injured in the Donetsk region. Now he is a member of the team among athletes - war veterans.

The match started actively on the part of the home team. Already in the 15th minute, LNZ received the right to a penalty for playing with the hand of Ingulets defender Dubiley in their own penalty area. Shota Nonikashvili took the shot, but could not beat Palamarchuk, who guessed the direction of the shot.

Already in the 35th minute, LNZ created a moment: Topalov broke through the flank, served on Yashari, who took a powerful shot at Palamarchuk's goal. The goalkeeper coped with the first shot, but Putrya was the first to finish, who shot the goalkeeper from a few meters - 1:0.

In the 41st minute, Yashari was again unlucky, although he scored a goal, but the referee canceled it due to offside. A few moments later, Ingulets responded with their own moment and the ball hit directly into the hand of the LNZ defender. The referee initially hesitated to award a penalty, but after reviewing the VAR, he still awarded it. Melnichuk took up the shot, but this time the keeper of the "LNZ" was on top.

After the break, the pattern of the game did not change and the "LNZ" attacked more and more. It was cherkashchans who were able to double the victory: after a series of ricochets, the ball after Putri's shot was in the net - 2:0.

After that, Ingulets became more active, but their strikes were not accurate. The final whistle recorded a confident victory for LNZ, and Ingulets continues to remain in last place.

"Chernomorets" and "Veres" did not find the strongest

In another match on Sunday, Chornomorets Odessa was visited by Veres Rivne, who are breathing down each other's backs in the standings, so the victory was necessary for both teams.

The first symbolic kick on the ball was made by Lieutenant Colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine, founder of the Telegram channel "air alert" Sergey Sudets. Anatoly Misyura, General Director of FC Chernomorets, presented his gratitude to Mr. Sergey on behalf of the club and its fans.

The match was actively started by the hosts: if at first the Veres keeper pulled Petryak's shot, then in the second episode he was powerless, although his own defender Morozko helped, who cut the ball into his own goal - 1:0.

Veres responded with their moment only in the 34th minute, when Godya shot past the goal. Until the end of the half, the teams had a chance, but the goalkeepers coped. After the break, Veres was active, which created a lot of chances at the goal of Chernomorets, which resulted in a goal scored in the 65th minute: Vovchenko successfully took advantage of his partner's discount in the penalty area and powerfully shot past Rudko-1:1, who set the final score on the scoreboard.

Zarya continues to be feverish, while Kryvbas breaks out ahead.

In the final match of Sunday, Kryvbas from Kryvyi Rih came to Kyiv to play against Zorya Luhansk at the Valeriy Lobanovsky Stadium. The Luhansk team was sharper in the opener. Already in the 4th minute, Jordan made a dangerous shot on goal, but Klishchuk pulled it out, and a minute later Michin twisted the ball into Klishchuk's hands from the area in front of the penalty area.

Kryvbas responded inside the half - Amoroso shot into the corner of the goal, but Turbayevsky parried the shot in a cool jump. Subsequently, the moment was missed by Sosa, who shot past the goal.

At the beginning of the second half, Sosa managed to rehabilitate himself for the previous moment - the Kryvbas forward pushed Jordan through and shot powerfully into the far corner - 1:0. In just two minutes, Sosa could have doubled the advantage, but Zarya was saved by the stand. In just a few seconds, Amoroso's kick was taken over by the crossbar.

Zarya became more active closer to the end of the match, but Luhansk did not have enough time. The referee's whistle recorded a minimal victory for Kryvbas - 1:0.

Hot Lviv Derby, Viktor Rozovyi, jostling and fan confrontation

In the final match of the tour, which was played at Arena Lviv, two Lviv teams met - Rukh and Karpaty. "Rukh "approached the Lviv derby on the 7th place in the standings, and" Karpaty " lagged behind their fellow countrymen by four points, being on the 11th line.

As previously reported by UNN, before the start of the match, football players and fans called for the return from captivity of the military regiment "Azov", and the first symbolic kick on the ball was performed by Lviv resident Viktor Rozovoy, who since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine joined the ranks of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine, and is now undergoing rehabilitation after receiving a severe shrapnel wound to the head.

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi performed a symbolic kick in the match between Rukh and Karpaty

From the first minutes, the "movement" looked active, which created half-moments, but did not reach the accentuated blow. "Karpaty" came to their senses close to the equator of the match and created a more or less sharp episode-Adamyuk hit the ball from 30 meters away, but Ledviy coped. A few moments later, Ocheretko received the ball in a promising position on the corner of The Rukh penalty area, shot, but managed to hit teammate Bruninho.

The first half was like a swing: both teams immediately responded to each other's chances - Rukh midfielder Karabin made a great shot into Kemkin's near corner, but the keeper was on top. But still, Luck smiled on the "Carpathians": at the end of the first half, Jean Pedro u scored, which closed Miroshnichenko's free kick with his head.

Immediately after the break, Karpaty looked more active, in particular, Ocheretko organized a good attack, but after a cross, the ball was in Ledvia's hands due to a series of ricochets. However, by the middle of the half, Rukh seized the initiative. First, Roman served into the penalty area and the ball, without touching any of the players, hit the post, and only later Kemkin pulled Kemkin's shot. "Rukh "was close to equalizing the score, but The Defenders of" Karpaty " successfully extinguished the attacks.

The final whistle recorded the victory of the "Carpathians" in the first Lviv Derby.

The head coach of "Karpaty" Vladislav Lupashko after the match said that he dedicates this victory to the fans of his club, which is now at the front.

"Before the game, I met with our fans, we talked quite warmly, they explained what it means to them. Karpaty have a lot of fans, but most of them, those who are older, are at the front. They were very worried about this match, that it was the first derby. (...) Therefore, this victory is for those people who are now there, who are not very comfortable, not very easy, but they do it. And we would like to give them this victory," Lupashko said.

We also note that this fight was remembered for the jostling after Miroshnichenko held Klimchuk with his hands, and then knocked him to the lawn altogether.

In addition, during the break, the real fans of both teams decided to prove who is stronger.

The standings are as follows:

