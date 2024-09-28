Death toll from Russian strikes on Sumy rises to nine - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Nine people were killed and 12 others were wounded in various degrees of severity as a result of enemy strikes on medical facilities in Sumy this morning, the RMA reported on Saturday, UNN reported .
Recall
In Sumy, Russian troops attacked a medical facility twice . During the evacuation of patients and staff after the first attack, the enemy struck again.
A Russian strike on hospital in Sumy destroyed the reception area, trauma center and the fourth floor.