Death of a soldier from Zakarpattia on the way to a training center: investigation launched

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the death of an Armed Forces serviceman from Zakarpattia who fainted on the way to a training center and died later in hospital. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the region, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, an investigation into the death of an Armed Forces serviceman from Mukachevo district (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note “accident”) has been launched - the message says.

According to the investigation, on September 1, on the way to the training center, a 52-year-old soldier who was in a bus with other soldiers began to convulse and lost consciousness.

The man was immediately taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Svalyava. Doctors fought for his life, but he died two days later.

Currently, law enforcement officers have questioned witnesses and relatives of the soldier. Other eyewitnesses are being identified.

In addition, a forensic medical examination has been ordered, and all the circumstances and versions of the incident are being checked, the prosecutor's office added.

