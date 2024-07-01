Deadly propane tank explosion in a restaurant in Turkey: the number of victims has increased
Kyiv • UNN
The explosion of a propane tank in a restaurant in Izmir, Turkey, killed 5 people and injured 63, and authorities detained one suspect who had replaced the tank.
The number of victims of the propane tank explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, on Sunday increased to 63, five people were killed, AP reports, UNN writes.
Details
CCTV cameras captured the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media that dozens of rescuers were immediately sent to the scene.
Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban visited the victims in the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.
Authorities have detained one suspect who may be involved in the incident. On Saturday, the man replaced the propane tank with a new one.
Previously
It was reported that 57 people were injured and 5 were killed in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Turkey.