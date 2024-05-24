Day of Slavic Writing and Culture, World Video Games Day, European Parks Day. What else can be celebrated on May 24

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63133 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137983 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236391 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170961 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163269 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205013 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Day of Slavic Writing and Culture, World Video Games Day, European Parks Day. What else can be celebrated on May 24

Day of Slavic Writing and Culture, World Video Games Day, European Parks Day. What else can be celebrated on May 24

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128766 views

On May 24, Ukraine and some other Slavic countries celebrate the Day of Slavic Writing and Language, honoring the creators of the Cyrillic alphabet, the brothers Cyril and Methodius, who translated church books and wrote their own works, laying the foundation for Slavic literature.

Today, May 24, Ukraine and some other countries that use the Cyrillic alphabet celebrate the Day of Slavic Writing and Language. In Ukraine, the event was launched by presidential decree in 2004, UNN reports.

The creators of the Slavic alphabet, brothers Cyril and Methodius, were born in the Greek city of Thessaloniki in the ninth century to a military commander.

Cyril studied in Constantinople at the court of Emperor Michael III. Methodius entered military service at an early age. Later both became monks. They preached a lot.

But their greatest achievement was the creation of the Slavic alphabet. Cyril created the Cyrillic alphabet based on the Greek alphabet. Later, letters borrowed from the Glagolitic alphabet were added to it.  

Cyril and Methodius translated church books and wrote their own works. This was the beginning of the Slavic book business.

The oldest book written in Cyrillic on the territory of modern Ukraine is currently considered to be the Old Russian Ostromyr Gospel, which dates back to 1057.

On May 24, 1972, Ralph Baer and his colleagues presented the world's first home game console, the Magnavox Odyssey. To mark the occasion, today is World Video Game Day.

For many years, game consoles have become a favorite pastime for hundreds of millions of children and adults alike.

Today is Parks Day in Europe. It was on May 24, 1809, that the first National Park in Europe was established in Sweden.

The purpose of today's event is to draw public attention to European nature reserves and to engage people in preserving nature and cultural heritage.

Today is also Aviation Technician's Day. The event was established in honor of the birthday of Charles Edward Taylor, who was born on May 24, 1868.

This talented American engineer and designer developed the aircraft engine for the Wright brothers' first airplane.

Since the first half of the 1980s, countries with a particularly developed pacifist movement have celebrated the International Women's Day for Peace and Disarmament on May 24.

According to the old church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Equal-to-the-Apostles Cyril and Methodius, the creators of the Slavic alphabet.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today  is the Day of Remembrance of St. Simeon the Pillar, who lived in Syria in the sixth and seventh centuries.

Simeon was a monk and ascetic. According to legend, in order not to succumb to human temptations, he lived for many years at the top of a column that he built himself. He is believed to have had the gift of healing and prophecy.

On May 24, Semen, Stepan, Anton, Antonina, and Olena celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

syriaSyria
swedenSweden
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising