Day in Zaporizhzhia: occupants inflicted almost one and a half hundred attacks on the region

Over the past day, January 13, in Zaporizhzhya region, russians shelled 20 settlements, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

The invaders conducted 4 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Kamianske, 40 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Robotyne, Poltavka, Levadne, Novodarivka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Zatyshcha, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky.

The occupiers also hit Orikhiv and Novoandriivka with 5 artillery shells.

97 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaipol, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Lobkove, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline towns and villages - Malashko summarized.

Addendum

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, there are 23 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There is no information about the victims.

Recall

A Russian missile strike on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, and prosecutors are documenting the consequences.