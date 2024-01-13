ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Russians hit Sumy region with missiles in the morning: there is a casualty and damage

Russians hit Sumy region with missiles in the morning: there is a casualty and damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31902 views

Russian troops strike Shostka, Sumy region, with X-22 missiles; one civilian is wounded and at least 26 houses are damaged.

 In the morning, the Russian army attacked Shostka, Sumy region. According to preliminary information, the Russians struck with supersonic wing X-22 missiles. As a result of the missile strike, a woman was wounded and has been injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

According to the investigation, on January 13, 2024, in the morning, the enemy attacked the city of Shostka, Sumy region. According to preliminary information,  supersonic cruise missiles X-22 were used

- the OGP said in a statement.

Reportedly, a civilian was injured as a result of the attack. The blast wave damaged at least 26 houses.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated  on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of January 13, using missiles and strike drones. Defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles. A total of 40 enemy air attack vehicles were spotted. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

