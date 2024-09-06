ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Day eight of the 2024 Paralympic Games: Ukraine wins two gold medals and holds seventh place in medal standings

Day eight of the 2024 Paralympic Games: Ukraine wins two gold medals and holds seventh place in medal standings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15747 views

Ukrainian athletes won 9 medals, including 2 golds, on the 8th day of the Paralympic Games in Paris. Ukraine retained its 7th place in the medal standings with 61 awards, tied for 5th place with France.

The eighth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games has ended in Paris, during which competitions in 15 sports took place, including football, boccia, goalball, archery, cycling, judo, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis, shooting, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tennis and fencing. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN

Details

During the day, 63 sets of awards were handed out. Among them were the first medals in judo, one of the last sports to start at the Paris Games.

Ukraine won nine medals, including two golds. Judoka Natalia Nikolaychyk in the 48 kg category (class J1) and athlete Maria Pomazan in the shot put (class F35) became champions of the Games.

All Ukraine's medals for the eighth day of the 2024 Paralympics:

  • “Gold: Maria Pomazan (athletics, shot put, class F35), Natalia Nikolaychik (judo, up to 48 kg, class J1).
  • “Silver: Oksana Boturchuk (athletics, 100 m, class T12), Rodion Zhigalin, Vasyl Oliynyk, Fedir Sydorenko, Anton Strelchyk, Oleksandr Toporkov, Yevhen Tsyganenko (goalball).
  • “Bronze medalists: Pavlo Bal (cycling, group race, class H5), Anzhela Gavrasyuk (judo, up to 57 kg, class J1), Danil Chufarov (swimming, 100 m, breaststroke, class SB11), David Khorava (judo, up to 60 kg, class J2), Yaroslav Semenenko, Anna Gontar, Alexander Komarov, Irina Poyda, Denis Ostapchenko, Veronika Korzhova (swimming, 4x50 m relay, complex style, 20 points).

Thanks to two gold medals, Ukraine retained its seventh place in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympic Games with 61 awards. Ukraine shares fifth place with France in terms of medals.

The leader of the medal standings remains the athletes from China, who won 166 medals, 74 of which were gold.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsOlympics

