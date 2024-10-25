Damaged gas station, poultry farm and car wash: occupants attacked Nikopol district about 30 times
Russian troops launched about 30 attacks on Nikopol district using kamikaze drones, artillery and Grad systems. The shelling damaged a gas station, a poultry farm, an administrative building and a car wash, with no casualties.
The Russian army attacked Nikopol district about 30 times, a gas station, a poultry farm, and an administrative building were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
"The aggressor attacked Nikopol region 26 times during the day. They used kamikaze drones, heavy artillery and Grad systems. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities," said Lysak.
According to him, a gas station, a poultry farm, an administrative building and a car wash were damaged. No people were injured.
