Czech police are looking for a general of russian military intelligence

The Czech Republic is looking for a general of the russian military intelligence for involvement in the explosions at weapons depots in 2014. This was reported by the Police of the Czech Republic, UNN reports.

Details

Czech police are searching for general andrei averyanov, head of the military unit 29155 of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces, in connection with the 2014 explosions at the German company Imex's weapons warehouse in Vrbetyce.

This decision was made after the Czech Republic announced the involvement of the group in the explosions that resulted from an operation against Bulgarian arms dealer Omelian Gebrev. The Czech Republic characterizes the incident as part of a "long-term sabotage operation by russian military intelligence" aimed at stopping the supply of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian army in the separatist areas of Donbas.