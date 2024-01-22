Czech Foreign Minister Proposes Restrictions on the Movement of Russian Diplomats in the EU

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky presented a proposal to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the EU at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU). This was reported by Cesky Novyny, according to UNN.

Details

According to the journalists, the Czech Republic insists on including a proposal regarding Russian diplomats in the new package of sanctions against Russia.

All attention is now focused on the extraordinary European Council to be held on February 1, which will decide on macro-financial assistance for Ukraine Lipavsky said.

Earlier, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that Prague wants to limit the movement of Russian diplomats to the territory of the Schengen countries where they are accredited.

Currently, they can travel without national visas to 24 EU countries, as well as Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.

Kuleba: Frozen Russian assets can cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs