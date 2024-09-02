Currency exchange rates as of September 2: NBU raised the hryvnia exchange rate
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.0592 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 14 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is set at 45.50 UAH/euro, and the dollar is trading at 41-41.03 UAH on the interbank market.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.05 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.50 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.40 and sold for UAH 41.00 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.00 and sold at UAH 45.35 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, and the euro at UAH 45.65-45.83.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41-41.03 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.41-45.43 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
