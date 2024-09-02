Currency exchange rates as of September 2: NBU raised the hryvnia exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.0592 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.05 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.50 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.40 and sold for UAH 41.00 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.00 and sold at UAH 45.35 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, and the euro at UAH 45.65-45.83.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41-41.03 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.41-45.43 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes, fees, and mandatory payments.