Currency exchange rate as of October 3: dollar continues to grow
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2755 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks. Here are the exchange rates in banks, exchange offices and on the interbank market.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2755 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.27 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.71 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 46.29 and sold for UAH 45.72 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.50, and the euro at UAH 45.92-46.15.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.23-41.27 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.57-45.60 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Tax increase will affect business, but it is a necessary step - Marchenko27.09.24, 17:10 • 18559 views