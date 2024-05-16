Currency exchange rate as of May 16: hryvnia strengthened by 4 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.5771 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.57 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.85 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:45 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.50 and sold for UAH 40.00 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.35 and sold for UAH 42.70 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.90-40.00, and the euro at UAH 43.24-43.43.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.49-39.52 for the dollar and UAH 42.8-42.83 for the euro, respectively.

