Currency exchange rate as of March 7: the hryvnia strengthened by 12 kopecks overnight.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30777 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate for March 7 at 38.2664 UAH/$, strengthening the hryvnia by 12 kopecks compared to the previous day.

Currency exchange rate as of March 7: the hryvnia strengthened by 12 kopecks overnight.

Today, the NBU set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 38.2664 UAH/$, which strengthened the hryvnia by 12 kopecks compared to yesterday, according to the NBU, UNN reports.

Details

The dollar can be bought for UAH 38.65 and sold for UAH 38.25 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 42.10 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 38.41-38.53, and the euro at UAH 41.86-42.05.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 38.21-38.23 UAH/$ for the dollar and 41.61-41.61 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

In 2023 , inflation declined sharply compared to the end of 2022. While consumer prices rose by 26.6% in the first year of the full-scale war, last year they grew by 5.1%, according to the NBU.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

