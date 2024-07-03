Currency exchange rate as of July 3: the hryvnia is again at a historic low
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.7476 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.74 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.69 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.00 and sold for UAH 40.50 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.15 and sold at UAH 43.55 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.92-40.41, and the euro at UAH 44.00-44.20.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.8-40.84 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.84-43.87 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
International trade in goods remained stable in the first half of this year, with exports stabilizing at $19.5 billion compared to the same period in 2023, while imports of goods reached $31.9 billion during this period, up 4.9% year-on-year.