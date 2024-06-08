ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Culture and history of food in Ukraine: "Food Museum" was held in Kyiv

Culture and history of food in Ukraine: "Food Museum" was held in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19600 views

The "Food Museum" was held in Kyiv.

On May 18-19, the cultural and culinary event "Food Museum" from the MHP family of brands was held, reports UNN.

Details

The event was held in the heart of Ukrainian traditions – the National Museum of folk architecture and everyday life of Ukraine. The museum was opened by Oleg Shmulyaev, deputy chairman of the MHP management board for marketing.

"Food products are something that we at MHP know how to do efficiently. We want our food to give people the opportunity to invest time not in cooking, but in the most important things for themselves – family, hobbies, study, leisure, recreation. We also want Ukrainians to perceive food not only as a way to support the body, but also feel that it is a way of life, art, and culture. Therefore, we have dedicated the Food Museum to studying, preserving and popularizing the cultural heritage of Ukraine," he comments.

Everyone who visited the National Museum of folk architecture and everyday life of Ukraine on May 18-19 could visit the museum.

An information and interactive stand with interesting facts about the history and culture of food was presented at the location: what dishes are rich in different regions of Ukraine, what Ivan Franko liked to eat, and how special chicken drumsticks are for Ukrainian cuisine.

At the stand, you could learn about traditional dishes from different regions, unique facts about the favorite ingredients of Ukrainian dishes, the habits of our poets and much more. The stand was prepared by the MHP brand team together with experts Igor Lilho, Marianna Dushar and Lelia Landa.

In addition, the" Food Museum "from the MHP family of brands had its own food court, where you could enjoy dishes from the MHP brands "Nasha Ryaba", "Apetytna", "Myasomarket", "Super Fileo", Döner Market – Butterfly shins, pilaf that two presidents tried, barbecue sausages, etc.

Details can be found in the story UNN.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

