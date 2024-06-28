Crisis in the occupied territories of Ukraine: emergency workers do not receive payments
Kyiv • UNN
In the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia, wages are not paid to employees of housing and public transport due to the worsening budget crisis.
In the occupied territories, employees of housing and communal services and public transport are not paid salaries. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the crisis in the public sector has worsened, and emergency services are facing serious problems. Employees of housing and public transport have not been paid for months.
Despite the hazardous working conditions, they do not receive funds on time and have to cope with faulty equipment and lack of resources to save lives.
In addition, in the occupied territories of Donetsk region, where only 30% of drivers have been mobilized into the aggressor's army, there has been a transport collapse, which significantly complicates access to services and necessary resources for the local population.
Glorification of the "exploits" of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation: libraries in Ukraine want to flood with propaganda literature – IS25.06.24, 16:47 • 22957 views