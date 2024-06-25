$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90149 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188587 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143048 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368918 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181714 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149615 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197905 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90156 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84817 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101104 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98861 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118449 views
Glorification of the "exploits" of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation: libraries in Ukraine want to flood with propaganda literature – IS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22957 views

The Kremlin plans to supply libraries in the occupied regions of Ukraine with propaganda books glorifying the exploits of Russian troops and asserting the historical belonging of these regions of Russia.

Glorification of the "exploits" of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation: libraries in Ukraine want to flood with propaganda literature – IS

As part of the propaganda project, the Kremlin plans to supply libraries of the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine with books informing about the "historical belonging" of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian regions.

This is reported by the TG channel of the Center of National Resistance, transmits UN.

Details

The propaganda association of librarians "we are together" has been formed in the Russian Federation, which is engaged in supporting the image of "liberators and heroes" within the framework of the so-called "svo". According to the "Resistance", the Kremlin has stated its goal – to erase the Ukrainian identity from the local population. Accordingly,  the invaders intend to introduce propaganda literature on the territory of Ukraine, which substantiates the historical affiliation of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Books by "contemporaries" will appear on the shelves of libraries in occupied Ukrainian cities, which will glorify the exploits of real murderers and rapists

– writes the Center of National Resistance.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN with reference to  the Center of National Resistance reported that  Russian invaders carry out mandatory medical examinationsof Ukrainian children in the occupied territories in order to send them later to camps for "rehabilitation".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Ukraine
