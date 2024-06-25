As part of the propaganda project, the Kremlin plans to supply libraries of the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine with books informing about the "historical belonging" of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian regions.

This is reported by the TG channel of the Center of National Resistance, transmits UN.

Details

The propaganda association of librarians "we are together" has been formed in the Russian Federation, which is engaged in supporting the image of "liberators and heroes" within the framework of the so-called "svo". According to the "Resistance", the Kremlin has stated its goal – to erase the Ukrainian identity from the local population. Accordingly, the invaders intend to introduce propaganda literature on the territory of Ukraine, which substantiates the historical affiliation of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Books by "contemporaries" will appear on the shelves of libraries in occupied Ukrainian cities, which will glorify the exploits of real murderers and rapists – writes the Center of National Resistance.

