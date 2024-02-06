Criminal case against fugitive MP Renat Kuzmin sent to court

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 36563 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111780 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118465 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160835 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163013 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263232 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166702 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234195 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 82464 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 63044 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 39476 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 75496 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 32567 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219762 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231610 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111780 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95299 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116665 views
Criminal case against fugitive MP Renat Kuzmin sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30648 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the pre-trial investigation into the treason charges against fugitive former MP Renat Kuzmin and sent the indictment to court.

SBI officers have completed a pre-trial investigation into the high treason of former MP Renat Kuzmin.  The indictment has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

 Details

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found that the deputy, on the eve and after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, posted propaganda materials in the media to the detriment of Ukraine.

 In particular, starting in March 2021, Kuzmin voiced propagandistic information in his speeches, posts on social media and on his website.

Their goal was to create anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the society and to influence information to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and security of the state

- the SBI said.

 The actions of the fugitive MP were classified under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).  He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In September 2023, the court authorized a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Renat Kuzmin. He is currently on the wanted list.

Based on the SBI materials, the court imposed on Kuzmin a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention (in absentia) without an alternative in the form of bail.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

