Criminal case against fugitive MP Renat Kuzmin sent to court

SBI officers have completed a pre-trial investigation into the high treason of former MP Renat Kuzmin. The indictment has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found that the deputy, on the eve and after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, posted propaganda materials in the media to the detriment of Ukraine.

In particular, starting in March 2021, Kuzmin voiced propagandistic information in his speeches, posts on social media and on his website.

Their goal was to create anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the society and to influence information to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability and security of the state - the SBI said.

The actions of the fugitive MP were classified under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In September 2023, the court authorized a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Renat Kuzmin. He is currently on the wanted list.

Based on the SBI materials, the court imposed on Kuzmin a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention (in absentia) without an alternative in the form of bail.