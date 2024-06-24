$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 82 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3574 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13001 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17068 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Crimea is an occupied territory where fighting is taking place": the OP commented on the explosions in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46566 views

According to adviser to the president of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, Crimea is an occupied territory where military operations and a full-scale war continue, without any "beaches" or "tourist zones", since the Russian Federation has turned the peninsula into a large military camp and a warehouse with hundreds of military facilities.

"Crimea is an occupied territory where fighting is taking place": the OP commented on the explosions in Sevastopol

Crimea is certainly a Russian – occupied territory where fighting continues, so there should be no "beaches" or "tourist zones"on the peninsula. This was stated by adviser to the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Podolyak, in Crimea there can be no "beaches" or "tourist zones" and other privileges of "peaceful life".

In Crimea, there are no and cannot be any "beaches", "tourist zones" and other fictitious signs of "peaceful life". Crimea is certainly a foreign territory occupied by Russia, where there are military operations, a full-scale war continues. The same war that Russia unleashed solely for genocidal and aggressive purposes 

- explains the adviser to the head of the OP.

He noted that Russia has turned Crimea into a large military camp and warehouse with hundreds of direct military targets. 

After explosions similar to the work of air defense, in the occupied Crimea, it is already known about three dead, a residential building is on fire23.06.24, 14:46 • 29020 views

the Russians are cynically trying to disguise (military targets - Ed.) and cover them up with their own civilians. Which, for their part, are цив civilian occupiers

- sums up Mikhail Podolyak.

Recall

Analysts at the Institute for the study of war (ISW) said that in The temporarily occupied Crimea , the Russians are probably purposefully deploying military facilities near civilian areas to deter Ukrainian strikes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
