"Crimea is an occupied territory where fighting is taking place": the OP commented on the explosions in Sevastopol

Crimea is certainly a Russian – occupied territory where fighting continues, so there should be no "beaches" or "tourist zones"on the peninsula. This was stated by adviser to the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, in Crimea there can be no "beaches" or "tourist zones" and other privileges of "peaceful life".

In Crimea, there are no and cannot be any "beaches", "tourist zones" and other fictitious signs of "peaceful life". Crimea is certainly a foreign territory occupied by Russia, where there are military operations, a full-scale war continues. The same war that Russia unleashed solely for genocidal and aggressive purposes - explains the adviser to the head of the OP.

He noted that Russia has turned Crimea into a large military camp and warehouse with hundreds of direct military targets.

After explosions similar to the work of air defense, in the occupied Crimea, it is already known about three dead, a residential building is on fire

the Russians are cynically trying to disguise (military targets - Ed.) and cover them up with their own civilians. Which, for their part, are цив civilian occupiers - sums up Mikhail Podolyak.

Recall

Analysts at the Institute for the study of war (ISW) said that in The temporarily occupied Crimea , the Russians are probably purposefully deploying military facilities near civilian areas to deter Ukrainian strikes.