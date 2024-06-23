After explosions similar to the work of air defense, in the occupied Crimea, it is already known about three dead, a residential building is on fire

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88031 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97696 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116101 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231944 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368538 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181655 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149582 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197870 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87976 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82468 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96533 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116045 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3024 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11084 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16856 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37862 views
After explosions similar to the work of air defense, in the occupied Crimea, it is already known about three dead, a residential building is on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29020 views

Three people, including two children, were killed and about 100 injured in explosions and a subsequent fire in a residential area near Sevastopol in the temporarily Russian-occupied Crimea.

After explosions similar to the work of air defense, in the occupied Crimea, it is already known about three dead, a residential building is on fire

After a series of explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Uchkuyevka, which is located on the Sea coast near Sevastopol. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean wind", writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the fire broke out in one of the Houses of Uchkuyevka after the fall of debris. Residents also show in social networks the consequences of explosions – damaged windows and walls of houses. Eyewitnesses filmed a Ka-29 combat helicopter circling over the beach.

The occupation head of Sevastopol, Mikhail razvozzhaev, reported the death of 3 people, including two children, as well as 100 wounded. He said that a missile strike was carried out on Crimea.

Recall

In occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria in Crimea, explosions were heard, while the air defense system went off, and rocket fragments caused fires in a residential building and a nearby forest.

Ferry crossing remains the main element of Russian military logistics in Crimea - Pletenchuk22.06.24, 11:34 • 28215 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
