After explosions similar to the work of air defense, in the occupied Crimea, it is already known about three dead, a residential building is on fire

After a series of explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Uchkuyevka, which is located on the Sea coast near Sevastopol. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean wind", writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the fire broke out in one of the Houses of Uchkuyevka after the fall of debris. Residents also show in social networks the consequences of explosions – damaged windows and walls of houses. Eyewitnesses filmed a Ka-29 combat helicopter circling over the beach.

The occupation head of Sevastopol, Mikhail razvozzhaev, reported the death of 3 people, including two children, as well as 100 wounded. He said that a missile strike was carried out on Crimea.

Recall

In occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria in Crimea, explosions were heard, while the air defense system went off, and rocket fragments caused fires in a residential building and a nearby forest.

