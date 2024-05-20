Crimea faces water shortages, forced to use reservoir resources to fill the North Crimean Canal

In Crimea, due to the dry spring, the Russian authorities are forced to use the resources of the Belogorsk and Taigan reservoirs accumulated over the winter to fill the North Crimean Canal. While until the third decade of May, water was discharged only from the Belogorsk Reservoir, now the Taigan Reservoir's diversion locks have been opened. This was reported by a correspondent of Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, due to the active discharge of water from the Bilohirsk reservoir, the water level here is much lower than usual for this time of year.

"Usually, we see such a low water level in the Belogorskoye reservoir in August-September, and this year it is in May... This is a very alarming signal that demonstrates that the problem of water shortage in Crimea has become more acute much earlier than expected after a winter with heavy precipitation. Under such conditions, it will be impossible to fill the North Crimean Canal with Crimea's internal resources from mid-summer," said the local resident.

Ecologist tells how the bottom of the former Kakhovka reservoir is changing