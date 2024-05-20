ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Crimea faces water shortages, forced to use reservoir resources to fill the North Crimean Canal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61949 views

Due to the dry spring, the Russian authorities in Crimea are forced to use the resources of the Belogorsk and Taigan reservoirs to fill the North Crimean Canal, which indicates an acute problem of water shortage earlier than expected.

In Crimea, due to the dry spring, the Russian authorities are forced to use the resources of the Belogorsk and Taigan reservoirs accumulated over the winter to fill the North Crimean Canal. While until the third decade of May, water was discharged only from the Belogorsk Reservoir, now the Taigan Reservoir's diversion locks have been opened. This was reported by a correspondent of Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, due to the active discharge of water from the Bilohirsk reservoir, the water level here is much lower than usual for this time of year.

"Usually, we see such a low water level in the Belogorskoye reservoir in August-September, and this year it is in May... This is a very alarming signal that demonstrates that the problem of water shortage in Crimea has become more acute much earlier than expected after a winter with heavy precipitation. Under such conditions, it will be impossible to fill the North Crimean Canal with Crimea's internal resources from mid-summer," said the local resident.

