Creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces: Zelensky explained the tasks facing the army, the Ministry of Defense and the government

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the creation of a separate kind of force - the Unmanned Systems Forces - and noted that the relevant decision should give a very concrete result in the near future, UNN reports.

"I have just signed a decree that launches the creation of a separate kind of force in our Defense Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces. And this is not a matter of the future - it is something that should yield a very concrete result in the near future. This year should be decisive in many aspects. And, obviously, on the battlefield. Drones - unmanned systems - have proven their effectiveness in battles on the ground, in the sky and at sea. Ukraine has really changed the security situation in the Black Sea thanks to drones. Repulsing assaults on the ground is largely the work of drones. The large-scale destruction of the occupiers and their equipment is also the work of drones. Now the list of tasks is clear: special staff positions for working with drones, special units, effective training, systematization of experience, constant scaling of production and attraction of the best ideas and the best specialists in this field. This is a task for the army, the Ministry of Defense, and the government as a whole. And to ensure the necessary coordination in the Defense Forces, to ensure the proper level of planning and quality of logistics, the Unmanned Systems Forces will be created within the Armed Forces. The relevant proposals will be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The President emphasized that the state system is being rebooted - those elements that are necessary for Ukraine to achieve its goals.

"Quite fair goals. Ukraine can win. It must win. And we must do everything for this! Thank you to everyone who helps! Glory to everyone who is fighting and working for our country!" - he summarized.

Zelenskyy instructed the Armed Forces to create a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones