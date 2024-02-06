Zelenskyy instructed the Armed Forces to create a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones

According to the order of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine may create a separate branch of the military to work in the field of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.

Details

...the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, with the involvement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to study the issue of creating the Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate type of force and, based on the results of the study, to submit relevant proposals to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine - the decree No. 51/2024 says

As the President explained, this decision was proposed with the aim of increasing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use unmanned and robotic air, sea, and ground systems and ensuring readiness to use such systems.

