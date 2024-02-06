Zelenskyy instructed the Armed Forces to create a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 24540 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105125 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133392 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133004 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173686 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170622 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167076 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Zelenskyy instructed the Armed Forces to create a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones

Zelenskyy instructed the Armed Forces to create a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25048 views

According to a decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine proposes to create a separate branch of the military called the Unmanned Systems Forces to control unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the order of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine may create a separate branch of the military to work in the field of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state. 

Details 

...the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, with the involvement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to study the issue of creating the Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate type of force and, based on the results of the study, to submit relevant proposals to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

- the decree No. 51/2024 says

As the President explained, this decision was proposed with the aim of increasing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use unmanned and robotic air, sea, and ground systems and ensuring readiness to use such systems.

Ukraine will produce one million drones in 2024 - Zelenskyy19.12.23, 21:28 • 32266 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

