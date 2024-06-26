Creation of a military police: the MP told when the RADA can approve the bill as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada may consider in the second reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine no earlier than the end of July. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on law enforcement Sergey Ionushas on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Realizing that the bill is quite important, we have increased the deadline for submitting amendments by half, so we have three weeks from the moment of its adoption. Therefore, it is possible that we will not be able to consider it in the second reading until the end of next month Ionushas said.

The MP also said that the powers of the military police will apply exclusively to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reservists. The draft law does not mention those liable for military service.

Recall

On June 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine .