Creation of a military police: the MP told when the RADA can approve the bill as a whole

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89191 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99501 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117451 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188057 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232533 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368763 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181678 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89192 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99501 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97966 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117452 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 64 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3560 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11332 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12994 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17061 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Creation of a military police: the MP told when the RADA can approve the bill as a whole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16982 views

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law on the creation of a military police in Ukraine no earlier than the end of July due to the extension of the deadline for submitting amendments.

Creation of a military police: the MP told when the RADA can approve the bill as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada may consider in the second reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine no earlier than the end of July. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on law enforcement Sergey Ionushas on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

Realizing that the bill is quite important, we have increased the deadline for submitting amendments by half, so we have three weeks from the moment of its adoption. Therefore, it is possible that we will not be able to consider it in the second reading until the end of next month

Ionushas said. 

The MP also said that the powers of the military police will apply exclusively to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reservists. The draft law does not mention those liable for military service. 

Recall 

On June 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31