Court releases Head of the AMCU Kirilenko on bail of over UAH 30 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure of over UAH 30 million in bail on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declarations, UNN reports .

"The motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to Kyrylenko shall be dismissed. To apply to Pavlo Kirilenko a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million 280 thousand," the judge said.

Kyrylenko was also charged with the following duties:

to appear before investigators, prosecutors, investigating judges and the court upon request;

not to leave Kyiv without permission;

to notify the detective, prosecutor or court of any change of residence;

refrain from communicating with witnesses;

to deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic bracelet.

The SAPO emphasizes that the prosecutor does not agree with this court decision and will appeal it to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Addendum

The Head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million. The pre-trial investigation found that in 2020-2023, when Kirilenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional Antimonopoly Committee, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives