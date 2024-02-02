Court releases head of Defense Ministry department Nakhkur on personal recognizance

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a two-month personal commitment on the acting director of the Defense Ministry's Military Technical Policy Department, Toomas Nahkur. He is a suspect in the case of embezzlement of public funds during the purchase of ammunition. This was reported to UNN by Olesia Chemeris, Head of Communications at the HACC.

Chemeris said that the court had imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment on the recently suspended acting director of the Department of Military Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The HACC also reports that the suspect is also assigned a number of responsibilities:

- not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

- refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

- deposit your passport(s) for traveling abroad with the relevant state authorities;

- wear an electronic control device.

The duration of the duties is 2 months.

According to the AntAC, the prosecutor's office requested that Nakhkur be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of over UAH 268 million.

Addendum

By the decision of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov of February 1, 2024, the Acting Director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Toomas Nahkur was suspended from performing his official duties.

On January 27, UNN reported that the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The suspects include the former and current heads of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, the head and commercial director of the Lviv Arsenal company, and their accomplice, a representative of a foreign commercial structure.