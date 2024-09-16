Court refuses to take the head of the AMCU Kirilenko into custody

The HACCU Appeals Chamber dismissed the SAPO's appeal and upheld the previous decision not to take into custody the head of the AMCU Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 56.2 million and declaring false information. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the SAPO's appeal and upheld the previous decision not to take the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, into custody.

The prosecutor appealed against the HACCU's decision of August 28, when the court imposed a preventive measure on the AMCU chairman in the form of a bail of UAH 30 million and an obligation to wear an electronic bracelet, although the prosecution insisted on detention with the possibility of a larger bail.

The prosecution insisted that Kirilenko should be taken into custody because he could influence witnesses in the case, as well as because of the risk that he could travel abroad without hindrance and not return.

Recall

The SAPO and NABU have launched an investigation into the criminal proceedings against Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, under the articles on "illicit enrichment" and "declaring false information." The case was opened on March 22 as a result of the investigation of the Schemes project.

On August 28, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a bail of over UAH 30 million on Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of over UAH 56 million and false declarations.