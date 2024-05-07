Court imposes pre-trial restraint on head of Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Luke

The Solomyansky District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Luke, who is suspected of inciting religious hatred and undermining state security in favor of the aggressor country, in the form of house arrest at night with electronic monitoring devices. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokeswoman for the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Olena Kovaleva.

Details

"The Solomyansky District Court, despite the prosecutor's request to apply a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest to the suspect, partially granted the prosecutor's request and decided to apply house arrest at night with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device," Kovaleva said.

She noted that Luka was forbidden to leave his home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that he was also

is obliged to appear before the investigator, prosecutor, investigating judge and court at every request;

not to leave the city where he/she lives;

deposit your passport and other documents for safekeeping;

to report changes of place of work and residence.

He must also refrain from communicating with witnesses in the criminal proceedings, including the subscribers of the telegram channel he administered.

"Only the operative part of the ruling was announced at the court hearing. After receiving the full text of the decision, the prosecutor's office will appeal the decision," Kovaleva added.

Recall

