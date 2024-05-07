Court imposes pre-trial restraint on head of Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Luke

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89497 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109166 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174490 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165700 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226635 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37314 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71573 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39529 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32900 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65425 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225059 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89497 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65425 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71573 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114090 views
Court imposes pre-trial restraint on head of Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Luke

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16833 views

Metropolitan Luka, head of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC (MP), was placed under nightly house arrest with electronic monitoring devices. He is suspected of inciting religious hatred and undermining state security in favor of Russia.

The Solomyansky District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Luke, who is suspected of inciting religious hatred and undermining state security in favor of the aggressor country, in the form of house arrest at night with electronic monitoring devices. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokeswoman for the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Olena Kovaleva.

Details

"The Solomyansky District Court, despite the prosecutor's request to apply a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest to the suspect, partially granted the prosecutor's request and decided to apply house arrest at night with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device," Kovaleva said.

She noted that Luka was forbidden to leave his home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that he was also 

  • is obliged to appear before the investigator, prosecutor, investigating judge and court at every request;
  • not to leave the city where he/she lives; 
  • deposit your passport and other documents for safekeeping;
  •  to report changes of place of work and residence.

He must also refrain from communicating with witnesses in the criminal proceedings, including the subscribers of the telegram channel he administered. 

"Only the operative part of the ruling was announced at the court hearing. After receiving the full text of the decision, the prosecutor's office will appeal the decision," Kovaleva added.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Metropolitan Luke , head of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC (MP], for inciting religious hatred and undermining state security in favor of the aggressor country.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

