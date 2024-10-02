Court chooses a preventive measure for Stakhiv on the fifth attempt

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 18459 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91289 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159600 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133862 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140801 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178545 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138506 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138101 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79530 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106263 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197273 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186333 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138506 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145249 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153740 views
Court chooses a preventive measure for Stakhiv on the fifth attempt

Court chooses a preventive measure for Stakhiv on the fifth attempt

 • 11736 views

The Galician District Court of Lviv imposed on Ostap Stakhiv a pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest for 60 days without bail. The blogger is suspected of fraud and disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces.

On October 2, the Galician District Court of Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Lviv blogger Ostap Stakhiv, Suspilne reported from the court session, UNN reports.

Details

"On October 2, the Galician District Court of Lviv chose a preventive measure for Ostap Stakhiv - arrest without bail for a period of 60 days," the statement reads.

Stakhiv is suspected of fraud and disseminating information about the location of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Lviv pseudo-activist Stakhiv was searched25.09.24, 13:44 • 13218 views

The session started at 10:58. The court reportedly learned that Stakhiv's motion to disqualify the judge had been considered but not granted. Stakhiv stated that his lawyer was notified of this late, so he again filed a motion to recuse the judge. The court decided to leave this motion without consideration, citing the fact that the suspect was abusing his rights. The consideration of the case on choosing a preventive measure was continued.

The prosecutor insisted on choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail. He explained that the suspect could change his place of residence, destroy or hide documents of importance to the investigation, and influence people's testimony.

The suspect called the actions of law enforcement agencies a farce against him and accused the prosecution of bias. Stakhiv and his lawyer stated that all suspicions were unfounded and asked to refuse to apply any preventive measures due to groundlessness.

At 13:24, the court retired to the deliberation room. At 14:35, the judge announced the decision - detention for 60 days without bail.

Addendum

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv had previously held four hearings to determine a preventive measure against Ostap Stakhiv. On September 25 and September 27, the suspect did not appear at the hearing because he and his lawyer were summoned to investigative actions in another criminal proceeding. On September 30, the court adjourned due to a motion for the recusal of the judge filed by the suspect. However, it was not granted. On October 1, Stakhiv filed new motions to disqualify the investigator, prosecutor and judge.

Lviv blogger Stakhiv served with suspicion of leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine25.09.24, 16:18 • 36345 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

