Court chooses a preventive measure for Stakhiv on the fifth attempt

On October 2, the Galician District Court of Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Lviv blogger Ostap Stakhiv, Suspilne reported from the court session, UNN reports.

Details

"On October 2, the Galician District Court of Lviv chose a preventive measure for Ostap Stakhiv - arrest without bail for a period of 60 days," the statement reads.

Stakhiv is suspected of fraud and disseminating information about the location of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Lviv pseudo-activist Stakhiv was searched

The session started at 10:58. The court reportedly learned that Stakhiv's motion to disqualify the judge had been considered but not granted. Stakhiv stated that his lawyer was notified of this late, so he again filed a motion to recuse the judge. The court decided to leave this motion without consideration, citing the fact that the suspect was abusing his rights. The consideration of the case on choosing a preventive measure was continued.

The prosecutor insisted on choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail. He explained that the suspect could change his place of residence, destroy or hide documents of importance to the investigation, and influence people's testimony.

The suspect called the actions of law enforcement agencies a farce against him and accused the prosecution of bias. Stakhiv and his lawyer stated that all suspicions were unfounded and asked to refuse to apply any preventive measures due to groundlessness.

At 13:24, the court retired to the deliberation room. At 14:35, the judge announced the decision - detention for 60 days without bail.

Addendum

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv had previously held four hearings to determine a preventive measure against Ostap Stakhiv. On September 25 and September 27, the suspect did not appear at the hearing because he and his lawyer were summoned to investigative actions in another criminal proceeding. On September 30, the court adjourned due to a motion for the recusal of the judge filed by the suspect. However, it was not granted. On October 1, Stakhiv filed new motions to disqualify the investigator, prosecutor and judge.

Lviv blogger Stakhiv served with suspicion of leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine