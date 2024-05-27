ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62705 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137937 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143085 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170935 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163252 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147645 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204971 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Cossacks conduct political information lessons in schools in the occupied territories of Kherson region - The Resistance Center

Cossacks conduct political information lessons in schools in the occupied territories of Kherson region - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17817 views

In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russian Cossacks conduct propaganda lessons in schools called “political information,” telling children about the “Russian world” and showing films glorifying Russia.

In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are actively implementing their propaganda in local schools. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Cossacks in Ukrainian schools in the temporarily occupied territories have already become teachers. For example, in the Kherson region, these representatives of the occupation forces teach lessons of so-called political information. They tell children about how they are implementing the "Russian world" on the Ukrainian lands they destroyed, show them films about Russia and how important it is to become part of Russia,

- the statement said.

Details

It is also known that militants of the "Cossack Hundred" from the Belgorod region were involved in "ensuring order" in the seized schools on the TOT. These militants were mostly drunk and harassed schoolchildren because of their appearance, including their clothes, haircuts or dyed hair. There were cases of not only verbal harassment, but also beatings and illegal searches, during which schoolchildren were sexually harassed by the so-called "security guards.

Recall

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories force state employees to watch propaganda films to brainwash Ukrainians under occupation with justifications for the Kremlin and the heroization of its leadership.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

