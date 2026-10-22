Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods

Bananas, chocolate, nuts, and magnesium—social media is increasingly recommending these foods and supplements for lowering cortisol, which is called the stress hormone. At the same time, its level depends not only on diet. Dietitian Oleksandr Kushch told UNN journalist in more detail whether food can influence cortisol production, what symptoms may indicate hormonal disorders, and when it is worth consulting a doctor.

Why the body needs the stress hormone at all

Cortisol is often associated with the negative consequences of stress, but in fact, this hormone itself is necessary for the normal functioning of the body. It is produced by the adrenal glands. According to the doctor, cortisol is involved in regulating metabolism, helps the body respond to exertion, and has a natural daily rhythm.

The adrenal glands are small caps located at the upper poles of our kidneys. Despite their small size, they produce many hormones. Cortisol has a specific rhythm: its level usually rises in the morning when we wake up. This is a normal physiological process that helps the body become active - the dietitian explains.

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Can cortisol be regulated with food

Oleksandr Kushch explained that nutrition does indeed affect the overall condition of the body; however, no individual food can reliably normalize cortisol levels or eliminate the consequences of chronic stress. Much more important are a complete diet, an adequate amount of protein, and a balanced intake of essential nutrients.

Nutrition certainly has an impact, but it is not as obvious as some people think. First and foremost, it is important to have a balanced protein-rich diet. The quantity of protein is not the only factor that matters; its quality, that is, its amino acid composition, is also important. The body needs all the essential amino acids that it cannot synthesize on its own - Oleksandr Kushch emphasizes.

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Sources of complete protein include, of course, eggs, fish, meat, dairy products, and certain other animal-derived products. Incidentally, a plant-based diet can also meet protein needs through legumes, soy, nuts, seeds, and grain products, provided there is sufficient variety. By contrast, “antidepressant food”—that is, desserts, pastries, candies, and so on—does not actually work very well against stress.

I recommend compensating for stress not with sweets, but primarily with protein-rich foods. It is important for the diet to be balanced and provide the body with the necessary amino acids. There is no single food that contains a special substance and can independently solve the issue of cortisol regulation - the dietitian notes.

Bananas, nuts, and even dark chocolate can indeed be part of a complete diet, as some of these foods contain magnesium, fiber, and other nutrients. However, there is insufficient evidence that consuming even such beneficial and healthy sweets reliably lowers cortisol levels for them to be considered means of hormonal correction.

The normal functioning of the adrenal glands requires a whole complex of vitamins and trace elements. These include B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and other minerals. However, it is impossible to single out one trace element responsible for the functioning of the entire system. Overall, a balanced diet is important - Oleksandr Kushch emphasizes.

Why sleep is more important than individual foods

One of the key factors that truly affects the daily rhythm of cortisol is sleep patterns. Sleep deprivation, an irregular schedule, and night work can disrupt circadian rhythms, causing a person to experience fatigue, daytime sleepiness, and increased activity in the evening. Therefore, attempts to compensate for the consequences of constant sleep deprivation with vitamins or menu changes may be ineffective.

The issue of cortisol cannot be separated from the issue of sleep. There are certain biological rhythms according to which our body functions. If a person regularly stays up until two or three in the morning, works night shifts, or constantly disrupts their schedule, this can affect their well-being and hormonal rhythms - the dietitian explains.

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In addition, Oleksandr Kushch emphasizes that light from screens, especially in the evening, can also suppress the production of melatonin—a hormone involved in regulating the sleep–wake cycle. Therefore, to make it easier to fall asleep and sleep better, the doctor advises reducing the brightness of lighting in the evening or limiting the use of gadgets before bed altogether and maintaining a consistent rest schedule.

It is very important to establish a healthy sleep routine. Before going to bed, you should put away your gadgets, as blue-spectrum light can affect the production of hormones that regulate sleep. Therefore, I advise not focusing solely on nutrition, but working comprehensively on your daily routine and the quality of your rest - Oleksandr Kushch noted.

Can the adrenal glands become exhausted due to chronic stress?

On social media, one can often encounter the term "adrenal fatigue syndrome," which is used to explain fatigue, sleep problems, and a lack of energy. However, the dietitian explained that in evidence-based medicine, this term is not considered a recognized diagnosis, and the symptoms themselves may in fact have many other causes.

I would not say that the adrenal glands simply become exhausted and therefore produce a lot of cortisol. The endocrine system works like an orchestra: if the functioning of one link is disrupted, this can affect other processes. The causes of hormonal disorders can vary, including diseases of the adrenal glands themselves, so it is important to consider the situation comprehensively - the dietitian emphasizes.

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When does elevated cortisol require examination?

Oleksandr Kushch noted that constant fatigue, sleep disturbances, mood changes, and fluctuations in blood pressure may be reasons to consult a doctor; however, on their own, they do not confirm an elevated cortisol level, since its concentration is affected by the time of day, physical exertion, stress, and even the circumstances in which the laboratory test is performed. If hormonal disorders are suspected, the doctor determines which examinations are needed, taking into account the person’s symptoms and medical history.

Cortisol is produced throughout the day, and its level changes. Therefore, a single test does not always provide a complete picture if the time the sample was taken and the clinical situation are not taken into account. It is difficult to interpret the results independently, so examinations should be conducted on a doctor’s recommendation - Oleksandr Kushch explains.

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Do dietary supplements help lower cortisol levels?

Magnesium, B vitamins, and other nutrients are important for the normal functioning of the nervous system, but the doctor explained that there is insufficient reason for everyone without exception to take them in order to lower cortisol. According to him, supplements may genuinely be appropriate in cases of a confirmed deficiency or other specific indications; however, of course, they do not replace the diagnosis and treatment of endocrine diseases. Particular caution should be exercised with products advertised as "universal stress hormone blockers."

There are various vitamin and mineral complexes and supplements used to support the nervous system. But the needs of the specific individual must be taken into account, rather than simply taking everything indiscriminately. If there are problems with blood pressure, sleep, or other alarming symptoms, it is important to determine their cause - the dietitian concluded.

Thus, nutrition is indeed an important component of overall health, but there is no magic product that can normalize the stress hormone on its own. The best strategy is to provide the body with sufficient protein and other nutrients, establish a healthy sleep routine, and avoid self-medication. And if hormonal disorders are suspected, only a medical professional should determine the cause and treatment approach.

ATTENTION! This material is intended for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.