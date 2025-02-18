Since the launch of the "Contract 18-24" program in the "Reserve+" mobile application, over 10,000 applications for a voluntary one-year contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already been registered. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, informs UNN.

He clarified that the application for signing the agreement can be submitted not only through "Reserve+", but also through the website 18-24.army.gov.ua and the hotline of the Ministry of Defense.

"The 'Reserve+' application is not the only 'entry', so to speak, into this 'perimeter', because there is also the possibility to be recruited directly in the brigades, there is a recruitment center, there is the '18-24' website. That is, there are several opportunities to get on this contract", the spokesman emphasized.

According to him, the defense department expects that thanks to volunteer-contractors aged 18 to 24, military rotations at the front will become more frequent. Thus, contractors will serve in units that work directly on the front line and will occupy combat positions.

"These guys are very much needed. They will help to change the military who are fighting in the trenches more often. They will be accepted in the brigades as their own and will do everything to help them adapt quickly", Lazutkin noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has launched a program of one-year contracts for volunteers aged 18-24 with a payment of 1 million hryvnias. According to Lazutkin, after signing the contract, the volunteer first receives 200,000 hryvnias, and after completing the training - 300,000 hryvnias, literally within 5 working days.

One-year contracts for volunteers aged 18-24 are aimed at attracting those who are not subject to mobilization, so there is no unfairness towards servicemen who have been serving for a long time.