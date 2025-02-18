ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28066 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 94378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54913 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112206 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112342 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116630 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150089 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54153 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106819 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65810 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 27957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 94559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112229 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140951 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22961 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52858 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133102 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134998 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163407 views
"Contract 18-24": How many volunteers have already applied The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that more than 20,000 people have already applied to participate in the "Contract 18-24" program, which provides for the recruitment of volunteers aged 18 to 24 for military service. According to the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, the program has aroused great interest among young people. She noted that the ministry is currently processing the applications and conducting the necessary checks. The "Contract 18-24" program was launched in February 2023 as part of the military reform in Ukraine. It is designed to attract young people to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a contract basis. Volunteers will undergo training and then serve in the army for a period of 18 to 24 months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36880 views

The Ministry of Defense has received more than 10,000 applications for an annual contract from volunteers through the "Reserve+" and other channels. Contract soldiers aged 18-24 will receive 1 million hryvnias and will serve on the front line.

Since the launch of the "Contract 18-24" program in the "Reserve+" mobile application, over 10,000 applications for a voluntary one-year contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already been registered. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, informs UNN.

He clarified that the application for signing the agreement can be submitted not only through "Reserve+", but also through the website 18-24.army.gov.ua and the hotline of the Ministry of Defense.

"The 'Reserve+' application is not the only 'entry', so to speak, into this 'perimeter', because there is also the possibility to be recruited directly in the brigades, there is a recruitment center, there is the '18-24' website. That is, there are several opportunities to get on this contract", the spokesman emphasized.

According to him, the defense department expects that thanks to volunteer-contractors aged 18 to 24, military rotations at the front will become more frequent. Thus, contractors will serve in units that work directly on the front line and will occupy combat positions.

"These guys are very much needed. They will help to change the military who are fighting in the trenches more often. They will be accepted in the brigades as their own and will do everything to help them adapt quickly", Lazutkin noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has launched a program of one-year contracts for volunteers aged 18-24 with a payment of 1 million hryvnias. According to Lazutkin, after signing the contract, the volunteer first receives 200,000 hryvnias, and after completing the training - 300,000 hryvnias, literally within 5 working days.

One-year contracts for volunteers aged 18-24 are aimed at attracting those who are not subject to mobilization, so there is no unfairness towards servicemen who have been serving for a long time.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising