Continuation of the construction of the subway in the capital's Vynohrador: Kyiv Metro announced a tender

Kyiv Metro announces a tender to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska line towards the Vynohradar residential area. The expected cost of the procurement is almost UAH 14 billion. This was reported by the KCSA press service, according to UNN.

Details

Based on the results of the state examination and the positive expert report, the expected value of the procurement is UAH 13,956,843,711.13. Proposals will be accepted until May 28, 2024 - , KCSA said in a statement.

Currently, the right distillation tunnel with a length of almost 1,250 meters from Mostytska station to Syrets station has been built at Vynohrador. In addition, the construction of the main structures of the distillation ventilation unit has been completed.

Also, partial construction of the wall-in-soil method, monolithic and reinforced concrete support of the pit with metal structures - with excavation and removal of soil; construction of the main structures of the combined traction substation; partial construction of two-tier tunnels, etc.

Addendum

As KCSA reminded, in December 2023, Kyiv Metro terminated the contract with Kyivmetrobud JSC in court. The reason for the termination was unsatisfactory terms of construction works performed by the contractor. The claim also seeks to recover a portion of the prepayment, the use of which was not confirmed by the relevant acts of completion.